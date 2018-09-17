Amber Rose Files Police Report for Missing Wiz Khalifa Engagement Ring

Amber Rose is missing the $150,000 engagement ring ex-fiancé Wiz Khalifa gave to her during their engagement in March 2012. TMZ reports that Rose, 34, filed a police report Thursday with the Los Angeles Police Department naming the sparkler as missing from her closet.

The model and actress reportedly went looking for the ring this week and could not find it; she reported having last seen it about a month ago.

She also reportedly has many people from her staff in and out of her house on a daily basis, so it’s difficult to narrow down when exactly it went missing. Sources close to Rose told TMZ that she is “heartbroken” over the development and that she wanted to pass it down to her and Khalifa’s 5-year-old son, Sebastian, one day.

The police report comes less than four weeks after Khalifa’s house in the San Fernando Valley was burglarized by two men wearing hoodies. They reportedly broke some glass and entered the home around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 25, but the two fled upon realizing someone from Khalifa’s team was home.

The two homes aren’t the only celebrity dwellings to be targeted by burglars; in the last month alone, stars like John Mayer, Bella Thorne and Demi Lovato have seen their homes and belongings threatened by robbers.

While news of Lovato’s overdose and subsequent hospitalization and rehab stay took over the celebrity news cycle earlier this summer, police were informed of a burglary scheme targeting her California home. The LAPD reportedly uncovered the plan when they discovered a group of would-be burglars’ electronic communications. The thieves were reportedly arrested before they could actually attempt to break in.

Actress Bella Thorne’s San Fernando Valley home was robbed just days after a previous failed break-in there. In the robbery, the suspects, who can be seen on camera covering their faces with bandanas, smashed a front window of the home after Thorne left the property. They reportedly made off with designer jewelry, vintage clothing and purses as well as the Chanel and Louis Vuitton luggage that was used to carry the items, totaling more than $150,000.

Previously, Thorne had been home around 10 p.m. when she heard a window being smashed. When she investigated, the suspects fled the property.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s home was burglarized three times in just two weeks. Thieves targeted his San Fernando Valley pad several weeks ago when upwards of $40,000 worth of watches were taken. Later that night, they hit again, smashing a window. Fogelman was home, however, and ran outside, forcing the robbers to run away.

The latest burglary at Fogelman’s occurred on Thursday, Sept. 13 while he was attending the premiere of his new film Life Itself. Burglars reportedly smashed a window at the back of his home, setting off an alarm. It’s unknown if they made off with any items by the time authorities arrived.

Musician John Mayer’s home was robbed of nearly $200,000 worth of musical and personal items after someone broke into the Beverly Hills house via a bedroom window earlier this month. The house was reportedly left “ransacked” as burglars stole some of his music equipment and other property, including pieces from his valuable watch collection. No one was home at the time of the robbery, which went unnoticed until a security guard saw a broken window around noon the next day.