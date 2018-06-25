Amber Rose Kisses Blac Chyna on Red Carpet

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna got up close and personal on the red carpet at Sunday night’s BET Awards. The two puckered up and shared a kiss after arriving to the annual awards ceremony together.

Both women wore blonde wigs to the event, with Rose going for much longer locks than her usual blonde buzz cut. The 34-year-old model wore a form-fitting emerald green dress that showed off her curves, pairing the look with simple, thin, strappy gold heels. She wore a smoky eye with the rest of her luminous look.

Chyna, 30, donned a silver netted two-piece, baring her cleavage and taught tummy beneath the fringe-laden ensemble. The pair closed their eyes and leaned in for the kiss.

Chyna recently split with rapper YBN Almighty Jay, 18, after dating for three months. Sources close the Chyna say that mother of two was suspicious of Jay’s flirtatious ways, as he allegedly has a habit of sliding into other women’s DMs, much in the same way he and Chyna first hit it off on Christian Mingle.

Another source close to Chyna claim that the 18-year-old rapper got another woman pregnant during the same months that rumors swirled that he was expecting a child with Chyna. He even previously stated that he would be happy if he and Chyna had a child together.

“I don’t wear condoms. would not want to f— a b— I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like ‘ohh daddy love you,’” he previously told reporters.

Chyna quickly dispelled the pregnancy rumors, although the claims that Jay is expecting a baby with another woman have yet to be confirmed or denied, though a source close to Jay told TMZ that there is “no confirmation” yet.

YBN Almighty Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, announced the breakup via his Instagram Story last week. “@BlacChyna and I Are No Longer Together,” he wrote last Tuesday.

Chyna, who was reportedly the one to end it, is reportedly doing well in the wake of their relationship.

“They split very recently. She’s doing really well. She is focused on her children, her health and her fitness,” a source close to the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight.

Chyna is mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga and 17-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian. While many Kardashian and Chyna fans alike have wondered if she is back together with Kardashian, she laughed in the face of the question when asked by TMZ reporters last week.

Chyna has a history of famously not getting along with her exes, and she celebrated Father’s Day by accusing both Kardsahian and Tyga of not paying child support.

“Wow Tyga and Rob …… no child support BOSS B— ALL 201……..” she wrote on her Instagram Story last Sunday.

Sources for Kardashian claimed the accusation was inaccurate and that he does, in fact, pay his child support.