Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Reveal Duel Strapless Bra Videos That Are ‘A Lil NSFW’

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna each shared sultry videos showing off their new strapless bras, and their followers are going wild.

The clips were uploaded as a part of an ad campaign for Sneaky Vaunt strapless bras, but they aren't overproduced commercials. They instead give an intimate peek inside the models' homes and show them nearly baring it all.

"Backless, Strapless, AND Cleavage?," Rose captioned her video. "we might be a lil NSFW, but I'm not at work am I? Girls night just got even hotter, and you rosebuds can join."

Rose is seen sitting on her bed in a black dress. She pulls the dress down to reveal her adjustable bra, and then shows followers how it works. Chyna is shown is just the bra and not much else before giving a similar demonstration.

Rose's video has been watched 1.5 million times, and Chyna's has been seen more than 720,000 times.

"This is adjustable cleavage we talkin bout!" Chyna captioned her busty clip.

This isn't the first time Rose, who was formerly married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, has flaunted the strapless bra. She shared a similar video earlier this year that "redefined cleavage."

Rose and Chyna are good friends and have teamed up often for some rather revealing photos.

You can follow Amber Rose and Blac Chyna on Instagram at @amberrose and @blacchyna, respectively.