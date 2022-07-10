Amber Heard Suffers Another Financial Loss in Wake of Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard just can't catch a break. In the wake of the Aquaman star losing a multi-million dollar defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and having to figure out how to pay the judgment, she now faces another financial loss from her insurance company. TMZ reports Heard had a $1 million liability policy with New York Marine and General Insurance Co. The policy covers all sorts of wrongful conduct, including defamation, but they don't want to pay due to a clause in the contract. In short, they say Heard is to blame and her own conduct led to the judgment.

The governing law for the insurance policy is in California. Under California law, an insurance company is not on the hook if the insured (Heard) committed wrongful, "WILLFUL" misconduct. The company says not only did the jury find the defamation Amber committed was willful, but it was also malicious. A jury unanimously came to a guilty verdict for Heard. Depp sued his ex for $50 million stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she detailed being a domestic abuse survivor and the media's coverage of the incident. Though she didn't name Depp in the article, she'd previously accused him, making the public believe she was referring to their marriage. Depp alleged that a previous confidentiality agreement between he and Heard forbade her from discussing such matters publicly.

Now, the insurance company wants a declaration from the judge that based on the policy and the law, the company is not responsible to pay part of Heard's bill.

Heard doesn't agree with the verdict. In fact, her legal team recently filed paperwork against a juror, claiming he defrauded his way onto the jury simply because he wanted to be part of the debacle, but claims he isn't who the court originally summoned. Per the documents, the juror and another party live in the same home and share the same last name. No mention of the first name was reported.