Amber Heard Sparks Backlash for Warning of ICE Checkpoint in Hollywood

Amber Heard is facing backlash after she warned her Twitter followers of an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actress is being dubbed racially insensitive after she took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to warn followers of an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, many claiming that her tweet was racially-charged.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…” Heard warned.

The 32-year-old’s tweet immediately drew criticism from followers, who claimed that it was racially-charged, pointing to the fact that Heard singled out “housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers,” jobs that are stereotypically linked to the immigrant community.

“I can see where you were going but somewhere along the way you took a wrong turn. Delete this sis,” one person commented.

“Hi, amber. I love you so much so I’m gonna say this to you: not all immigrants are housekeepers, nannies and landscapers (not that there’s anything wrong with being one) but this stereotype should have long been eradicated,” another wrote.

“Can this sound any more 1950s white privileged? These professions aren’t just for immigrants nor do they need ‘white chaperones’ as a safety net. You could have worded this better,” another Twitter user commented in a now deleted tweet.

Heard later followed her initial tweet with a second tweet, which has since been deleted.

“Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the ‘great’ America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built,” she wrote following the backlash, though that tweet also did not seem to sit well with her followers, many of whom were eager to point out the flaws in her statement.

“Sister……. your ancestors were not immigrants they were settler colonialists… pls let go of this romanticised view of history u have,” one Twitter user wrote.

“And our immigrants stole this land but yeah,” another commented.

Despite the backlash, Heard has vocally spoken out against the Trump administration and its stance on immigration in the past. She was among many celebrities who joined protests against the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border, even sharing pictures of herself at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Texas holding a sign that read “Apartheid was legal, Holocaust was legal, legality is a matter of power, not justice.”