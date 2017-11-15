Amber Heard Reveals New Details About Her Sexuality

Amber Heard is opening up about her sexuality, and she is not putting any labels on herself.

In a new interview with Allure Magazine, Heard is asked if she identifies as bisexual. “I don’t identify as anything,” the actress replied, according to E! News.

“I’m a person. I like who I like,” she went on to tell the magazine. “I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realized that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or, I could not let go and own it.”

Heard also spoke to the magazine about how some of her Hollywood peers criticized her for taking roles like in Drive Angry and The Rum Diary, rather than building her career on romatic lead parts.

“They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out,” Heard told Allure. “I didn’t come out. I was never in. It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity.”

Finally, the Justice League star added that she hopes to see society move in a direction where defined sexuality is less of a concern.

“As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN,’” she said.