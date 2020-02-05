Amber Heard’s Wine Selfie Is Getting Bombarded With Johnny Depp Fans After Assault Confession Leaks

It’s been an eventful week for Amber Heard since the leaking of a years-old confession tape where she admits to hitting her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The tape itself came from a therapy session with the two back in 2015, though the couple divorced in 2017 after Heard alleged that Depp abused her. Now, reactions to the leak have followed the Aquaman star to her Instagram page.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Feb 1, 2020 at 2:58pm PST

“When I hear a bottle of wine being opened,” Heard wrote in the caption, but the comments were soon flooded with angry remarks from Depp fans.

“Is that why you tried to ruin a man’s life,” asked one user. “[Because] you’re so insecure with yourself you can’t make it to fame yourself?”

Another remarked that the post “sounds like her career crumbling,” while a third wrote that “I think Your career is finished.”

Among the multitude of comments were an abundance of hashtags reading ‘Justice for Johnny Depp.’

This isn’t the first time this week Depp’s fans have rallied around the actor, as there’s even a petition on Change.org to reinstate Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he lost not long after Heard’s abuse allegations surfaced. As of this writing, just under 72,000 people have signed it.

The 2015 recording that brought this all back into the spotlight was obtained and published by The Daily Mail last Friday, which seems to have been made while the two tried to talk through their marriage issues.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” Heard tells Depp. “Babe, you’re not punched. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

Elsewhere in the recording, Depp is heard apparently trying to work things out with his then-wife, while calling her abuse allegations against him untrue.

“Just try. Let’s both try,” Depp said. “If there’s anger, if there’s something really, really poking us in the a— let’s try not to f— fight. Try to address it without jumping down each other’s throats because all that’s gonna do is build a mountain of f—, uh, resentment, some species of f— hatred.”

Heard’s claim that Depp abused her goes back several years, as have Depp’s similar claims against his ex-wife.