Amanda Bynes is showing off some new ink! The actress, 34, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles Thursday rocking sunglasses and a gray dress, which allowed the fresh tattoo reading "see you on the other side" on her left leg to be seen. See the photos, obtained by Us Weekly, here.

The Easy A actress revealed to her fans last month that she had resumed her studies in the bachelor's degree program at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after two months in treatment. It was social anxiety that caused Bynes to drop out of school "months ago," she said on Instagram at the time, but after seeking help for that, Bynes is "back on track" and "living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week." She added that she is still engaged to Paul Michael, whom she called in the update "tha love of my life."

When Bynes sought help back in March, her attorney told Us Weekly that she was being treated in a mental health facility: "Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Bynes had largely been out of the public eye when, in February, she revealed she and Michael had gotten engaged, saying soon after on social media that she was pregnant. At the time, Esquibias said that Bynes was not pregnant and was seeking professional care for "ongoing mental health issues."

The Amanda Show actress has struggled with her mental health for years, appearing in her last role in 2010. In November 2018, she did a rare interview with Paper Magazine, revealing she was sober after years of drug abuse that ended her career in Hollywood. After smoking marijuana at age 16, Bynes said she gradually branched out, trying harder drugs like cocaine and recreational Adderall. It was the Adderall that became an issue for Bynes, who found herself literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter" while filming Hall Pass.

She said at the time that the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and alcohol she was using "really messed up [her] brain." Bynes added, "It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter."

She continued to people experimenting with substances, "There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did."