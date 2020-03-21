Amanda Bynes ‘Seeking Treatment’ for Mental Health Issues Following Pregnancy Announcement

Following Amanda Bynes‘ pregnancy announcement, her lawyer, David Esquibias, said she is now seeking mental health treatment. According to PEOPLE via Perez Hilton, the lawyer is speaking out in regards to what the 33-year-old is doing after not only announcing her engagement, but a pregnancy then deleting the baby news off social media, saying she “is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues.”

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” he confirmed. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease to Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Valentine’s Day and after a month later, announced they were expecting, but then quickly deleted the posts. Now, according to Hilton, Michael is coming to her defense clarifying that she is not being sent to a hospital, rather an “inpatient” facility to treat her “trauma.”

“She’s not ordered to go to a hospital. She’s ordered to go a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she’s not in a hospital. She is affected by trauma from her childhood. The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment,” he said, further mentioning how she is allowed to come and go as long as she goes to therapy,” and is “doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma.”

On March 18, just over a month after announcing the two had plans on saying “I do,” Bynes and Michael said they were expecting. Both posted on their social media accounts along with an ultrasound photo. However, the two quickly deleted the post.

The two who reportedly met while both attending AA meetings, have been on-again-off-again. Word spread that the two had split in early March, although they were quickly reported to be back together on Monday, March 9, which happened to be the same day it was also reported that Bynes was told by a judge to enter a psychiatric facility due to ongoing concern over her mental health.

Since their engagement, it’s being said that her parents aren’t in approval of her trying to get married and that she may need their permission to do so.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source told E! News.