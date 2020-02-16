Amanda Bynes Shares New Photo ‘Lookin’ Like a Hoodrat’ After Engagement Reveal

Amanda Bynes caught a lot of attention on Friday night after she revealed her Valentine’s Day engagement on Instagram. The reveal came a month after the former Nickelodeon star showed off her new face tattoo and shortly after checking out of a sober living facility.

The initial post carried a caption that Bynes had gotten engaged to “the love of my life.”Fans scrambled to make sense of the post and the ring on Bynes’ finger. Since then Bynes has shared a few more looks into her current life, with the latest poking some fun at her looks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lookin like a hoodrat,” Bynes captioned her latest photo showing her legs dressed in blue sweat pants, grey socks, and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

Fans chimed in on the photo, delivering some support to the former All That star and questioning her definition of a hoodrat.

“Don’t listen to the haters. Do you. Do what makes you happy,” one wrote in a form of support for the starlet.

“[It’s] obvious she needs help. These posts are odd! The ring is 100% fake! He’s someone who’s moving in at her weak moment obviously! Someone needs to intervene and fast!” another added, pointing out that Bynes’ behavior is raising a lot of questions.

“Shoes are too clean for that,” a third wrote noting her “hoodrat” comment standing in contrast to her shoes.

Bynes’ fiance was revealed as Paul Michael in a photo shared the day after the engagement was made public. While details are sparse about the new man in Bynes’ life, she reportedly met him at AA and has been dating him for several months according to The Blast.

The initial engagement pictures also raised questions about Michael and the alleged wedding band that he was wearing on his finger.

“It appears Amanda Bynes is engaged to someone… who is already married??” journalist Gabrielle Bluestone posted to Twitter after the photo went live.

Bynes has not addressed her engagement and hasn’t spoken with the media since her 2018 PAPER magazine feature. Since then she has faced some of her demons and has maintained a positive relationship with her family.

She has a great relationship with them,” a source told ET. “She’s always in touch with them.”