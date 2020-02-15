Amanda Bynes Stuns Fans With Her Surprise Valentine’s Engagement to ‘Love of My Life’

Now that Amanda Bynes has shocked social media by announcing her engagement to a mystery man on Valentine’s Day, her fans have started celebrating on her behalf. The photo, which she just posted to Instagram early Friday evening, showed her hand-in-hand with another’s — although his identity wasn’t revealed. Bynes simply wrote that she was “engaged to [the] love of my life” in the caption

While there was some question of who the groom-to-be was, it was the size of the rock on Bynes’ finger had definitely turned some heads.

“Congratulations Ms. Bynes or should I say…Mrs. Bynes,” commented one fan, while another wrote that they “wish you all the happiness in the world,” adding “you deserve it!!” A third wrote that she was “wishing you all the best.”

Announcing that she was engaged was something of a turn of events on her Instagram page. Last Friday, she shared a mirror selfie from a bedroom. Her most recent post prior to that came on Dec. 30, where she revealed her latest tattoo — a heart on her right cheek. She disabled the comments on the post and left only an alien emoji in the caption.

She also had some fans wondering if she was planning on going back to school, given she was sporting a t-shirt from the California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, CA in the photo. Bynes had previously posted a photo of herself in a cap and gown back in December, writing that she was at “graduation” from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A.

​

I need to know who Amanda Bynes is engaged to. — E-Lo🥀 (@imsoooerika) February 15, 2020

The mystery remains… for now.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

It’s pretty clear she said “yes.”

​

Amanda Bynes is engaged?! Congrats tho!



To who? What? When? I need more info!



Can she be engaged to a new TV show or movie, too? 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/gt9MxjW9qj — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) February 15, 2020

While obviously overjoyed with the news, fans of Bynes couldn’t help wonder who her future husband is.

​

Amanda Bynes is engaged?! — 💎 (@heidiwood_) February 15, 2020

Some just couldn’t believe it.

​

So Amanda Bynes got engaged AFTER getting a heart tattooed on her face? — ms phix it (@kaylienunes) February 15, 2020

Although her new ink obviously came up.