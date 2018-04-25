Amanda Bynes Reappears as a Brunette Again

Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about on Tuesday, where she debuted her new dark hair.

See the photo here.

The 32-year-old actress’ hair was dyed a dark brown in photos published by E! News. She wore a white t-shirt with a floral graphic on it, along with a black blazer, skinny jeans and pointed black flats. A large pair of sunglasses obscured her face, but she was still unmistakable as the star of Nickelodeon‘s The Amanda Show.

Bynes has kept to herself in recent years, after suffering a highly-publicized meltdown in 2012. However, she made a tentative return to public life February, tweeting the first photo of herself in nearly a year. At the time, she had sleek, platinum blonde hair, but evidently things have changed since then.

These days, Bynes is a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. A source close to the former actress spoke to E! News in March, saying that she’s flourishing in the program.

“Amanda is doing good right now. She is still attending FIDM and is on track to graduate in the fall,” they said. “She still loves going to FIDM and is interested in the history of fashion very much right now. She has been reading all sorts of materials on books about it for her own interest and knowledge, so that’s been keeping her busy.”

However, Bynes has reportedly accepted the fact that she simply can’t have the life of a normal student.

“At school, Amanda doesn’t socialize,” the source added. “She doesn’t want to be a distraction for the other students so she just keeps her head down, focuses on the work and sticks to herself. Her game plan is to finish school because she really wants to finish what she started at FIDM.”

While Bynes is committed to the fashion program, there’s a chance that she will be returning to the screen when she’s finished. In a rare interview last year, she told The Lowdown’s Diana Madison that she misses acting.

“I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it, in the future. That’s what I hope.”

In the same interview, Bynes confirmed that she is three years sober, which is likely contributing to her life’s more stable rhythm. The actress was put on probation following a number of driving violations, including two hit-and-runs and a DUI.