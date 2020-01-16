Alyssa Milano Directly ‘Congratulates’ Donald Trump on Being Impeached

Alyssa Milano has offered her formal congratulations to President Donald Trump. The actress/activist, who’s been a vocal opponent of the 45th president since his 2016 campaign, took to Twitter to send him her regards for his recent impeachment. The ruling was made by the U.S. House of Representatives in December, and as Milano pointed out, that makes Trump “the third president in our nation’s history” with that distinction.

Congratulations, @realDonaldTrump! You must be so proud. Third president in our nation’s history to be impeached! This is your legacy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 15, 2020

As expected, reactions to the tweet were sharply divided, with Trump opponents rallying behind her, and his supporters swarmed her replies with support.

This isn’t the first time Milano has tweeted about this very topic. After the House voted to impeach Trump on two counts, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress, she wrote that she was “sad and heartbroken” over what the president had done to the country since elected.

In a follow-up tweet, she added: “This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defense of our democracy.”

The vote passed in the house, largely along party lines. The proceedings now move to the Senate, which would require 67 Senators to vote for the president’s removal. This seems unlikely, given that Republicans hold 53 seats while the Democrats hold 45, and few seem willing to stray from either party line at the moment.

Earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released the names of the seven Democratic House members who will lead the trial against Trump in the Senate. The list included Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and it’s important for the president to know and Putin to know that American voters — voters in America — should decide who our president is,” Pelosi said at a press conference. She also reiterated her call to have witnesses testify during the upcoming trial, calling for “more truth into the public domain.”

Earlier this week, Trump attended the College Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. While he received mostly cheers from the crowd, his attempt to hold First Lady Melania Trump’s hand was caught on video, which quickly went viral.