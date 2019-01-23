Alec Baldwin Cuts Deal in Parking Lot Fight Case

Alec Baldwin cut a deal in a New York City courtroom on Wednesday in his criminal assault and harassment case, allowing him to plead guilty to a modified charge of harassment.

Prosecutors revealed they were willing to drop the assault charge and stick with a second-degree harassment violation, TMZ reports. Baldwin also agreed to less anger management courses than what was previously discussed, according to the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS News reports that the 30 Rock star pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to complete a one-day anger management class.

The case stemmed from a parking dispute in November between Baldwin and a man outside Baldwin’s apartment, when Baldwin reportedly felt that the man underhandedly swiped his parking spot. The man claimed in a police report that the 60-year-old actor punched him in the jaw — but surveillance footage showed that Baldwin did not punch him. The two men could be seen shoving each other in the video.

Prosecutors reportedly decreased the charges against Baldwin after seeing the footage and speaking with witnesses.

Baldwin’s attorney said Wednesday that his client pleaded guilty to a violation, not a crime. Along with the anger management program, Baldwin must also pay a $120 fine.

During his hearing, Baldwin spoke only a few words, mostly answering short questions from the judge, according to CBS News. He did not comment to reporters afterward.

Baldwin’s next court date in the case is set for March 27. The case is expected to close as long as he completes the anger management course.

The actor mocked his own arrest on a December episode of Saturday Night Live in which he was in character as President Donald Trump. While he delivered a solo monologue, he switched characters for one line and one camera take. “God, I haven’t been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space,” he said casually. He gave the audience a second to catch up with the sly line, puckering his lips and tensing his face in one of his signature expressions in his presidential impression.

In the initial complaint from the man involved in the case against Baldwin, he had said, “I observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face.”

Baldwin reportedly admitted to pushing the man while speaking to police. “He’s an asshole. He stole my spot,” Baldwin reportedly said at the time, adding, “I did push him.”