‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Adds Adorable Puppy to the Family: ‘Stolen My Heart’

Rainy Brown has picked up a a puppy for the Alaskan Bush People family, as her Instagram followers learned this weekend.

Brown, the youngest of her seven siblings, just brought a pup into the fold. On Sunday, she posted a selfie from inside a car, holding an adorable black puppy close to her chest. The Pomeranian looked perfectly happy to be close with Rain, and she was pleased as well, planting a kiss on his furry head.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but. This is Jakson Maine Brown, I’ve only had him for two days and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom,” Brown wrote. “I’m so lucky to be your mother Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Brown added the hashtags “stay happy” and “stay strong,” perhaps indicating that Jakson was an unofficial emotional service animal, helping her cope with her . She also added the tag “Pomeranian mom.”

Fans cooed over the adorable puppy, leaving comments of pure adoration for Jakson. Many thought that he was a perfect fit for Brown, especially after the tough year that her family has had.

“Oh my goodness what a cute puppy. You have a beautiful spirit,” one fan wrote. “I love being able to watch you grow and become a warm and loving young lady. Your Mom and Dad must be so proud of you. You did so good running the equipment on the barn build.”

Other fans wondered if the puppy would be safe in the wilderness, especially given the recent danger of a Cougar outside the Brown family’s teepee. One fan even warned Brown to take better care than she has with previous pets.

“I honestly hope for his sake you take better care of this pup than your family has of your other pets.”

Brown, 16, did not respond to the commenter, who may have been referring to Brown’s cat, Chipmunk Cheeks. The cat passed away last March, and Brown memorialized it in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“You will be missed dearly,” Brown wrote at the time. “We rarely get to say goodbye to our loved ones before they go, but I’m glad I got to pet and hold you one last time before I opened the door to let you into heaven.”

“I know you’re still with me protecting me, and loving me when I’m sad,” she added.

Sadly for fans, Jakson will not feature in Alaskan Bush People for some time. While Brown may be out adopting pets in real life, the show is still tracing drama a few months behind.



Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.