Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Caught on Video Shoving Selfie-Seeking Fan

You can dream on, as long as that dream does not involve taking a selfie with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler when he is about to perform on the Today Show.

Aerosmith performed on the NBC morning show Wednesday to promote their upcoming Las Vegas residency. A fan tried to get a selfie with the singer as he walked up to the stage, but Tyler drew a line and pushed the fan out of the way.

Video of the scene surfaced on Twitter, and Tyler was quick to do damage control.

“No time, bro-this is LIVE TELEVISION! Come to the show if you want an intimate experience,” he wrote on Twitter.

One fan replied to the video, writing, “Steven that’s me in the black shirt trying to save you! that really wasn’t right for him to jump at ya scared me TOO, so glad I went you guys were AWESOME.”

“MY SAVIOR,” Tyler replied.

Aerosmith is the latest act to sign up for a Las Vegas residency, following in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Mariah Carey. Their residency will even overlap with Lady Gaga’s at the same venue – Park Theater at MGM Grand.

While Gaga’s residency starts in December and continues through November 2019, Aerosmith‘s residency is much shorter, notes CBS News. The group only announced 18 “Deuces Are Wild” shows in April, June and July 2019. The first show is scheduled for April 6.

“I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that,” guitarist Joe Perry said of the residency during a Sirius XM interview. “We want to bring a show we can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour. A show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith.”

“The history behind our almost 50 years of being together. As soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna feel it,” drummer Joey Kramer said.

Aerosmith formed in Boston and played their first show in 1969. Their self-titled debut album, featuring the hits “Dream On” and “Mama Kin,” was released in 1973. Their latest album, 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!, is expected to be their last album.

“Our contract to Sony is fulfilled, and we’re free agents right now,” Perry told Rolling Stone back in 2014. “We’re trying to figure out what that means. I don’t even know if making new albums makes sense anymore.”

Other Aerosmith hits likely to be performed during the Las Vegas residency include “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” “Rag Doll,” “Love In An Elevator,” “Back in the Saddle” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Photo credit: Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images