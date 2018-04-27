Adult Website Reveals Its Most Searched Celebrities

An adult video website has revealed the list of its most searched celebrities, and some of the names might surprise you.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, adult website YouPorn unveiled the Top 30 list of celebrities that their users search for, and Jennifer Lopez lands at the number one spot. Making her the most searched for celebrity on the site.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The number two spot goes to Lopez’s fellow singer-turned-actress, Rihanna, and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, comes in at number three.

Other celebrities on the list include the recently-single Jennifer Aniston, as well as actresses Priyanka Chopra and Selma Hayek (pictured below).

Future-royal Meghan Markle comes in at number eight, and 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams lands at the number nine spot. She ties with singer Camila Cabello and The Greatest Showman star Zendaya — both also 21 — as the youngest celebrities on the list.

The oldest celebrity on the list is Hollywood icon Sharon Stone, who is 60 years old. She comes in at number 12.

The list also includes high profile stars such as Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Lena Headey, Olivia Wilde, Sandra Bullock, Serena Williams, Amy Schumer (pictured below), Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Jessica Chastain, Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt, Courteney Cox, and Julia Roberts.

Interestingly, the only male celebrity on the list is Canadian-born R&B singer Drake, who comes in at number 29.

Notably, none of the celebrities on the list have ever done adult films, so its not clear what exactly YouPorn viewers are searching for, but it is presumed they are searching for mainstream film nude scenes, leaked nude photos/videos, or celebrity lookalikes.

It is not all that surprising that Lopez came in a number one on the list as she has never been shy about showing off her body. In fact, during a recent performance at the TIME 100 gala, Lopez stunned fans by busting out a sequined thong.

In addition to clips of the performance that made it onto social media, The Daily Mail shared some photos of Lopez in the outfit, with the sparkling bottoms over top of a nude-colored bodysuit.

The outfit also featured a sequined bra-style top as well, and a matching pair of high heels, which she wore while dancing up a storm on stage and driving the crowd wild.