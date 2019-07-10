Adele Spotted With New Man, and Fans Are Weighing in on Twitter

In the midst of her divorce, Adele has been spending her free time out and about with friends — which includes a Céline Dion concert she attended on Friday, alongside a man who fans mistakenly took for her new love interest.

Adele at @celinedion’s BST Hyde Park Festival show with friends (July 5, 2019) pic.twitter.com/78yBBJ0sON — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) July 6, 2019

In reality, the man was British TV personality Alan Carr’s husband, Paul Drayton. The two held hands in Hyde Park, London at the show, where Adele wore a black oversized hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, large black sunglasses and a brown crossbody bag across her shoulder. Her mid-length blonde locks were down in loose waves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dion headlined the British Summer Time festival, with several celebrities like Margot Robbie and Nicole Richie coming out to see the show.

Adele’s new man is well fit 😍 pic.twitter.com/FwRotQh59V — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) July 6, 2019

Adele has spent the summer cheering on her fellow pop stars, like when she posed with the Spice Girls for a photo at their June concert.

The 31-year-old separated from her husband Simon Konecki in April, her representative confirmed at the time. “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy,” the representative said.

Adele and Konecki married in December 2016 and share 6-year-old son Angelo. They were “disappointed” by the breakup, a source told Us Weekly. “Their relationship evolved and they become more like friends than lovers,” the insider revealed. “They realized the romantic love was no longer there.”

Songwriter Ryan Tedder told the magazine in May that Adele is “in a good place” but that the breakup “was very difficult.”

She wrote on Instagram on her 31st birthday that she’s “changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. Thirty-one is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

After Adele was photographed at those summer outings, fans couldn’t help but notice how at-ease the songstress seemed. The Sun even reported that she lost “more than a stone” — which is equal to 14 pounds — with reformer Pilates classes, which can lead to a strengthened core, weight loss and long, lean muscles.