Adele Makes Surprise NBA Finals Appearance, and Fans Can’t Get Over It
Adele is apparently a basketball fan, viewers learned on Saturday. The singer was spotted in the crowd at the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Sun. The sign was perplexing to fans of Adele and basketball alike.
Adele was seated near the front row NBA Finals on Saturday night, which took place in Arizona. She was dressed to the nines in an all-black outfit including tight pants and open-toed stiletto heels, but she added a splash of color with her patterned longline jacket and gold hoop earrings. Adele wore a face mask in many photos as well — apparently a surgical mask underneath a black cloth mask — but she took it off long enough to reveal her identity.
After watching the @Bucks x @Suns game on #NBAFinals tonight, @Adele is currently trending on Twitter Worldwide.
— She has also made it to the trends in several countries like United States and United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/dtAz0AVtpK— Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) July 18, 2021
Of course, fans don't tend to associate Adele with sports, particularly patently American games like basketball. However, the singer is living in the U.S. full time now, and she has apparently developed a love for the game.
Commenters are also still reeling from Adele's rapid weight loss with every photo they see of her. The singer lost a considerable amount of weight in 2020, which she confirmed was the result of diet and exercise under the supervision of a personal trainer. Here is a look at what fans are saying about Adele's NBA cameo on social media.
Music
The world: WHERES THE ALBUM ADELE??
Adele: pic.twitter.com/yBJXVkUinB— Adele Photos (@photosofadele) July 18, 2021
ADELE REALLY WATCHIN THE NBA GAME RN AND NOT RELEASING THE ALBUM WTF😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P9G1gzNPdY— мεσηsкι™ (@rain_adkins) July 18, 2021
Many fans are impatiently awaiting new music from Adele, so any sight of her relaxing or taking time off of work leaves them bitter. More than a few commented on this mindset.
Wrong Sport
She should be at Wembley or Wimbledon cheering on her mates from the UK. lolz— Desperado 2021 (@noble_savage_77) July 18, 2021
Adele has a well-documented love of soccer, and as a British person, fans assume she likes games like tennis or cricket. Seeing her at a high-stakes basketball game was simply too much of a stretch for some.
Style
Ugh she looks so fckng GOOD— Tahr ✨ (@TaheerMaraj) July 18, 2021
Out of place or not, fans were floored by the sight of Adele looking so stylish at a sporting event. Many praised her outfit.
Which Team
Hello. Rumor has it Adele is rolling in the deep with the #Bucks as they are turning tables in the series and chasing pavements to win the #NBAFinals on Tuesday and celebrate their hometown glory in Milwaukee— Joe Cajindos (@jcajindos) July 18, 2021
Might not be a suns fan. They hand those towels out to everybody that comes into the arena— TalbertCypress (@CypressTalbert) July 18, 2021
Adele was holding a Phoenix Suns towel, leading some fans to believe she was supporting the Suns in this game. Others figured she must be supporting the Bucks, though many guessed that Adele has not strong ties to either team. They reasoned that she was just at the game to have a good time.
Bored
Adele looks bored af lmao— Nadia (@NadiaTemptress) July 18, 2021
Some fans assumed that Adele was bored underneath her face mask, inferring that her lack of familiarity with the game did not help.
Stars
Is this just to remind us celebrities still exist🤦🏽♀️— SueKhan🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@iamsuekhan) July 18, 2021
Adele was one of many celebrities at the NBA Finals on Saturday night, most of whom did not have a professional connection to basketball. Fans speculated cynically that the appearances must help them stay relevant somehow.
Backstage
looking perfect— anndy🕸 (@deIIycat) July 18, 2021
Finally, fans lived vicariously through Adele as they poured over pictures of her meeting other celebrities and going backstage for photo ops.