Adele Makes Surprise NBA Finals Appearance, and Fans Can’t Get Over It

Adele is apparently a basketball fan, viewers learned on Saturday. The singer was spotted in the crowd at the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Sun. The sign was perplexing to fans of Adele and basketball alike.

Adele was seated near the front row NBA Finals on Saturday night, which took place in Arizona. She was dressed to the nines in an all-black outfit including tight pants and open-toed stiletto heels, but she added a splash of color with her patterned longline jacket and gold hoop earrings. Adele wore a face mask in many photos as well — apparently a surgical mask underneath a black cloth mask — but she took it off long enough to reveal her identity.

After watching the @Bucks x @Suns game on #NBAFinals tonight, @Adele is currently trending on Twitter Worldwide. — She has also made it to the trends in several countries like United States and United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/dtAz0AVtpK — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) July 18, 2021

Of course, fans don't tend to associate Adele with sports, particularly patently American games like basketball. However, the singer is living in the U.S. full time now, and she has apparently developed a love for the game.

Commenters are also still reeling from Adele's rapid weight loss with every photo they see of her. The singer lost a considerable amount of weight in 2020, which she confirmed was the result of diet and exercise under the supervision of a personal trainer. Here is a look at what fans are saying about Adele's NBA cameo on social media.