Adele’s Friends Reportedly ‘Hoping’ She and Rapper Skepta Get Together

It was reported this week that Adele is dating British rapper Skepta, with The Sun reporting that the two have been on a number of dates and even celebrated Skepta’s birthday together at the Crystal Maze experience in London last month.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source claimed. “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Adele split from husband Simon Konecki in April, with whom she shares son Angelo, who turns 7 next month. Skepta became a father for the first time last November.

“They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well,” the source added.

While the reactions of Adele’s friends are only reported, those of her fans are certain, with many using Twitter to express their thoughts on the potential coupling.

Some were all for it.

Skepta and Adele is the greatest Tottenham link up since Tim Sherwood and Emmanuel Adebayor — YouTube: Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) September 30, 2019

Skepta spitting mad lines to Adele before winning her heart.pic.twitter.com/YxTp3UmSt2 — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 1, 2019

Adele is one of my favourite of all time and I will be soooo happy if the rumour relationship between her and skepta works out. pic.twitter.com/ZFszs6az9Q — Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) October 1, 2019

Others thought it came out of left field.

ADELE IS DATING SKEPTA? LOOOOOOL this is unexpected as hell — A. (@amirnrf) September 30, 2019

ADELE AND SKEPTA?!!! I would’ve never predicted that pic.twitter.com/MXbt62td1j — Confessionsofa.shygirl1@gmail.com (@hannuizm) October 1, 2019

Adele and Skepta are dating 🤔 2019 keeps on 2019-ing. — IGZ (@igzrap) October 1, 2019

When Adele said never mind, I’ll find Someone Like You, I had no idea she meant Skepta. — B (@TweetsByBilal) October 1, 2019

Adele and Skepta, who are both from Tottenham in North London, have known each other for years. In 2016, Skepta told ES Magazine, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Shortly after that, Adele shared a photo of Skepta on Twitter and wrote “Tottenham Boy” along with a red heart, which Skepta retweeted, adding, “Love you.”

“She gassed me up,” the grime artist told IBTimes UK. “One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

