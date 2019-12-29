Adele’s Christmas Party Photos Spark Debate Around Body Image

On Monday, Adele shared a pair of photos from Christmas party she hosted, posing with both The Grinch and Santa in two black and white photo booth snaps.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!” she wrote. “Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

For the bash, Adele wore Reformation’s Rey silk wrap dress and red lipstick, prompting fans to gush about how good she looked. Several headlines also commented on the singer’s recent weight loss, which sparked a debate on social media about media coverage of her figure and how much value is placed on the way someone looks.

“PSA: Adele isn’t ‘flaunting her weight loss’, she’s just going to a party, k thanks,” one person tweeted.

“Chil’ you would have thought Adele was a gremlin the way the media acts now that she’s loss weight, she’s BEEN beautiful, she’s BEEN THAT B—!” another wrote. “I’m so tired of America’s obsession with being skinny, it’s annoying af!”

“Celebrating Adele’s weight loss is a garbage thing to do for a million reasons,” a third tweet read. “Here are two: 1. It tells your fat friends you think their bodies are a problem to be solved. 2. The weight loss could be the result of physical or mental health struggles. Weird to cheer about!”

Someone else wrote, “‘Adele looks SO GOOD’, girl Adele has ALWAYS looked stunnin’, you just equate thinness with beauty and your comments show how perceive fat people.”

“It’s sad that it takes someone losing weight for y’all to notice their beauty… [Adele] has always been stunning but up until now she was just ‘talented’ or ‘funny’ YALL FAKE!” proclaimed one fan.

Others wrote that Adele, a multiple Grammy Award-winner who has sold over 120 million albums and is one of the most successful artists in the world, should not be reduced to her weight.

“Adele has done way more in this decade than lose weight & have a makeover,” one person pointed out.

“Adele was beautiful before. Is beautiful now. Will be beautiful WHATEVERTHEF— weight she will be in the future,” tweeted actress and activist Jameela Jamil. “The weight of a global icon trending is a sign there is still work to do in how we value women in 2020. Being thinner doesn’t add to her value. She was born [100 emoji].”

