Adele Breaks Silence About Split from Husband Simon Konecki with Instagram Photo

In late April, Adele announced that she was splitting from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, with the couple separating after getting secretly married in 2016.

On Wednesday, May 1, the singer seemingly referenced her split with her first post on Instagram since the news was announced, posting a meme of herself joking about being “in her feelings.” The post featured two photos of the singer — one showing a clearly emotional Adele on stage and the other a still from the 30-year-old’s episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

“When you catch yourself in your feelings and then remember who you are,” the meme read.

Adele didn’t caption the post, so it’s not positive that she was referencing the divorce with the excellent meme. The singer’s representatives had previously confirmed her split with Konecki in a statement, asking that the couple be afforded privacy.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement to the Associated Press read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele and Konecki share 6-year-old son Angelo, who was born in 2012. The couple had dated for five years before they married, and Adele confirmed their new status in her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

“Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you,” she said. “My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

A source told E! News that Adele and Konecki’s split was partially due to her busy work schedule.

“They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart,” the source said. “She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart.”

“Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time,” the insider added. “Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love.”

“They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn’t working anymore.”

Another source told PEOPLE that they believe the couple will keep the divorce as amicable as possible for sake of their son.

“I just can’t see her divorce getting messy because she’s so careful when it comes to her son,” the insider said. “She’s always five steps ahead in terms of how a decision will affect him.”

“Adele’s son is everything to her,” they added. “Her whole life revolves around him.”

