Adam Driver's Burberry Ad Has Social Media Talking

Adam Driver stars in a very interesting new Burberry ad, and it has social media talking quite a bit right now. In the new cologne promo, Driver is seen running on a beach alongside a large horse. The two appear to be racing one another to the ocean. Eventually, they reach the water and dive in.

As the ad continues, Driver and the horse are seen swimming, with the visuals beginning to blend the two into one. At the end, as the fragrance bottle for Burberry Hero is shown, a silhouette of Driver is shown in the background, indicating that he and the horse merged and he is now a Centaur. The ad is quite interesting and has garnered a lot of comments on social media. Scroll down to see the ad and read what people are saying on Twitter about it.