Adam Driver's Burberry Ad Has Social Media Talking
Adam Driver stars in a very interesting new Burberry ad, and it has social media talking quite a bit right now. In the new cologne promo, Driver is seen running on a beach alongside a large horse. The two appear to be racing one another to the ocean. Eventually, they reach the water and dive in.
As the ad continues, Driver and the horse are seen swimming, with the visuals beginning to blend the two into one. At the end, as the fragrance bottle for Burberry Hero is shown, a silhouette of Driver is shown in the background, indicating that he and the horse merged and he is now a Centaur. The ad is quite interesting and has garnered a lot of comments on social media. Scroll down to see the ad and read what people are saying on Twitter about it.
Introducing #BurberryHero, the new fragrance from Burberry Beauty embodied by #AdamDriver
Directed by #JonathanGlazer of Academy Films— Burberry (@Burberry) July 28, 2021
Music: ‘Two Weeks’ by FKA twigs#Burberry #BurberryBeauty pic.twitter.com/vPVCqp7rEr
"Adam Driver doing a cologne ad where he becomes a centaur is completely on brand for him," one Twitter user joked.
his stans: adam driver: pic.twitter.com/3ajQDCZnjE— M🌙 (@adambsolodriver) July 27, 2021
"Adam Driver decided to become the new face of Burberry but said he was gonna stay true to himself and be f—ing weird," someone else equipped.
Me in the parking lot at the beach when a centaur Adam Driver appears out of the water pic.twitter.com/h97gLl66N8— Josie✨ (@adamdriversputa) July 27, 2021
"Adam Driver is trying to kill everyone with his hot weirdness, and it's working," one other Twitter user commented.
Adam Driver’s Burberry campaign has my attention pic.twitter.com/Q31GdMFKkC— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 27, 2021
"Seeing full uncut ad: even more unclear if they morph into a centaur, or if their connection produced a centaur," someone pointed out. "Will Burberry follow up with their Hero's origin story in the next ad?"
It took Burberry 150 years, but they finally found a man willing to turn INTO THE HORSE #AdamDriver pic.twitter.com/Z9IOYVop0d— dani ❞ (@thirstydriver) July 27, 2021
"Thank you to whoever decided to put FKA twigs and Adam Driver into the same advertisement," a fan tweeted, noting the song used in the ad.
Burberry to Adam Driver: you’re gonna be the face of our new fragrance, but you have to be a Centaur on the beach
Adam Driver: pic.twitter.com/RSP2XAp1nT— dani ❞ (@thirstydriver) July 27, 2021
"Burberry, all I gotta say is, which one of y'all is the Adam stan that put this together?" somebody asked.
No one:
literally no one:
Burberry: centaur!Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/sGS3RAfa8r— T0NY (@GiinTonic) July 27, 2021
"He went from being terribly self-conscious and believing he's ugly to modeling for a Burberry fragrance. Adam Driver you are everything," a final Twitter user wrote.