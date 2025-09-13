Actress Steps out for ‘Morning Show’ Premiere After Ending 18-Year Relationship

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard is stepping out in public following her breakup.

Over the summer, it was reported that Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet are splitting up after 18 years together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cotillard and Canet, who share two kids, put out a statement via the Agence France-Presse news agency saying they wanted to announce it themselves in a public way “to avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretations.” Additionally, they said they are separating by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The two have been friends since 1997 and starred opposite each other in the 2003 French film Love Me If You Dare. Although they began dating in 2007, they never tied the knot. They welcomed their son, Marcel, in 2011, and their daughter Louise in 2017. The exact reason for their separation is unknown, but after so many years together, there’s no telling what happened.

Now it seems Cotillard is trying her best to keep focused on other things, such as The Morning Show. The French actress is set to appear in the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama, premiering on Wednesday. She attended the world premiere for Season 4 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday, taking pictures both solo and with the cast and crew, and with a big smile.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It was announced in June that Cotillard will be joining the cast of The Morning Show Season 4 alongside Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. She will portray Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family. It’s unknown how many episodes she’ll be appearing in, but according to her IMDb, Cotillard will at least be in the first two episodes of the season.

Cotillard’s most recent projects include Prime Video’s Sausage Party: Foodtopia and The Ice Tower. She can also be seen in The Ice Tower, Joan of Arc at the Stake, Lee, The Inventor, Little Girl Blue, Annette, Assassin’s Creed, The Little Prince, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, among many others. Aside from The Morning Show, Cotillard will next be in Karma, Roma elastica, and Broadsworld. Cotillard definitely has some projects to keep her busy and will likely land even more in the future, but just from pictures from the Morning Show premiere, she seems to be doing as well as can be.