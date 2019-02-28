Lisa Sheridan, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Actress, Dead at 44

Halt and Catch Fire actress Lisa Sheridan, who also worked on other TV series like Invasion and CSI, died on Monday. She was 44.

Sheridan’s Only God Can co-star Donna D’Errico mourned Sheridan’s loss on Facebook.

“I just received news that my dear friend, actress Lisa Sheridan, has passed away. She was found Monday morning. I am sitting here stunned,” D’Errico wrote, explaining that the two women met after becoming close on set of the movie five years ago.

“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world,” she wrote. “Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life.”

“She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss,” D’Errico continued. “I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel…I will miss you terribly. Please send up prayers for her family.”

Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, told PEOPLE that she died in her New Orleans apartment and that a coroner’s report was still pending. He added that her family insists the actress did not die by suicide.

“We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel,” Clem said. “She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on cause of death.”

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded,” he added.

With more than 30 TV credits to her name, like CSI: NY, The Mentalist, The 4400, Without a Trace and Diagnosis Murder, Sheridan most recently starred in the independent eco-thriller Strange Nature.

She was previously engaged to Ron Livingston, with whom she appeared in 2000’s Beat, which also starred Courtney Love, Kiefer Sutherland and Norman Reedus.

“She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend,” wrote director and magazine editor Michael Dunaway, “but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years.”

“I’m trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are ‘at last, and last behind you,’” he continued. “I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can’t write more; it’s just still too painful.”

Photo credit: Getty Images