Actress Hospitalized Due to Scary Fall

The actress took a bit of a stumble and needed to be kept under some watchful eyes.

A television favorite is lucky to avoid serious injury after taking a nasty spill. According to The Herald, Denise Black revealed she sustained a few nasty boo-boos after recently being rushed to the hospital due to a fall.

The Coronation Street favorite is best known for playing Denise Osbourne on the U.K. series, and for playing Joanie Dingle on Emmerdale. According to The Herald, Black, 65, revealed on social media that she fell and broke some bones.

"Now I'm mending I can tell you. I broke my wonky arm. As I fell I dropped what I was carrying which broke my foot. Know Hoffnung's Bricklayers joke? Google it. I am that joke," the actress shared. "Humungous shout out to doctors and nurses far and wide, very especially our beloved NHS. You make humans seem like GOOD people."

The good news for fans is that Black is still working and filming. "Great news is I'm still filming. Even better news is I'm mending. Sure, I may be wonkier than before, but in truth, aren't all the best people? Inside and out," she added.

Black portrayed Denise Osbourne on Coronation Street from 1992 until 1997, leaving for a while and returning in 2007 through her next exit in 2017. Her role as Joanie Dingle on Emmerdale ran from 2013 until 2017, giving fans plenty to watch over time.

The actress has teased a third return to Coronation Street, according to Digital Spy, teasing a third run back in 2021. "I saw on social media recently that Denise had given Daniel £40,000 – she's doing better than me!" She told Inside Soap. "Having seen Daniel as a man now, I could never understand why Denise didn't go back; maybe we'll find out, maybe we won't. If there was a need for Denise and the story was good, then I would love to go back."

Here's hoping it happens and that she heals up with as little setback as possible. Those broken bones don't get easier with age.