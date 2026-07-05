Actress Arrested on Drug Smuggling Charges

As Polymarket bettors gleefully place bets on which high-profile figures could get arrested in 2026, news have broken of a lesser-known actress’ run-in with the law.

Reports surfaced in June of a former soap opera actress busted on massive meth-related charges.

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The Standard reports that Emaa Hussen, 34, was part of a drug smuggling ring that attempted to bring in A$296 million worth of meth into Australia from Ghana. The substance was allegedly hidden inside bags of charcoal being shipped in to Sydney, with Hussen supervising the unloading of the shipment.

Hussen, to whom a court denied bail, is known to soap watchers for appearing in the EastEnders universe. The young star reportedly appeared in two seasons of the iconic series’ spinoff, EastEnders: E20. She played the character Naz Mehmet, a primary character in Season 2.

The actress, who also popped up in the Jason Statham flick Redemption (a.k.a. Hummingbird), is now charged with “attempting to import a commercial quantity of methamphetamine,” per The Standard. Two others, whose names were not reported, are also facing charges in connection to the drug smuggling scandal.

Polymarket Is Focused on More High-Profile Figures in Arrest Cases

Reckless Ben arrested by July 31?

As wild as it might seem, in the year 2026, people are taking bets on the criminal justice system. A sign of the times if I’ve ever seen one.

On Polymarket right now, numerous public figures have an “arrested by” market about them. Ridiculous speculation about former president Barack Obama (4%) is one of the most notable ones, though there are also some slightly more plausible ones in there, such as activist Greta Thunberg (9%) and investigative YouTuber Reckless Ben (6%).

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There’s then a more open-ended market “Who will be arrested before 2027?” where many figures are listed, such as: Bill Clinton (2%), Hillary Clinton (5%), Candace Owens (6%), Joe Biden (3%) and Benjamin Netanyahu (7%).

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