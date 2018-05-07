Actor Tom Sizemore Sued for Allegedly Assaulting Child Actress

The Utah woman who accused Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore of groping her during a 2003 photoshoot when she was 11 years old is suing the actor. Sizemore denied the allegations.

The woman, 26-year-old Kiersten Pyke, filed a lawsuit Monday, seeking $3 million in damages, reports the Associated Press. She claims the incident left her with post-traumatic stress and led her to abuse drugs and alcohol.

During a press conference on Monday, Pyke and her attorney, Robert Sykes, claimed Sizemore “perpetrated on her a heinous act of sexual abuse” during the filming of the independent movie Born Killers. “I have not been able to trust a lover…I have PTSD,” Pyke said Monday, reports KUTV.

The shocking allegations came to light in November, when casting director Catrine McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter about the alleged incident.

Witnesses told THR that the woman told her parents Sizemore touched her genitals and he was asked to leave the set. Sizemore denied the allegations at the time, but was dropped by his talent agency and managers. However, Sizemore claimed he was allowed back on the set after an investigation.

Crew members told THR that the alleged groping took place when Sizemore and the girl were sitting for still photos integral to the film’s plot. At one point, the girl sat on his lap and Sizemore allegedly touched her vagina.

“At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited,” actress Robyn Adamson told THR. “I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

Salt Lake City police investigated the allegations in 2003, but did not file charges, citing issues with evidence and witnesses.

In November, Sizemore denied the “highly disturbing” allegation. In a new statement sent to KUTV by his publicist, Vanessa Bednar, Sizemore denied any wrongdoing again.

“I am innocent and I will have my name cleared. I admit I have made many poor choices in my life. However, I did not in any way inappropriately touch Ms. Pyke and I am determined to be exonerated,” Sizemore said. “I am in recovery. 2017 was my best year in a long time and I will not let this very unpleasant prospect derail my family’s future or my own. Thank you for having faith in me and for your continued support.”

“That’s comical,” Pyke told KUTV after seeing the statement.

