Actor Sampath J Ram Dies by Suicide

Popular TV actor Sampath J Ram has died. The Kannada actor, known for roles in popular shows like Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio, was found dead at his home in Nelamangala on Saturday, April 22. Although an official cause of death has not been determined, it is believed Ram died by suicide, with reports suggesting that the actor was in depression was he was not getting offers as he expect," per Times of India. Ram was 35.

The actor's passing was first confirmed by Rajesh Dhruva, Ram's friend and fellow actor. On Instagram, Dhruva shared, "we don't have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please."

Several celebrities from the Kannada television industry mourned the demise of the Agnisakshi actor. Sampath J Ram’s last rites were carried out at his hometown NR Pura.https://t.co/sn4rgF5TDi — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 24, 2023

At news of his passing, many in the entertainment industry have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Ram. On Twitter, one person wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram at the young age of 35... My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Ram's passing comes roughly one year after he married. The actor was well-known for his appearances in in popular television serials, including Agnisakshi. He also starred in the critically acclaimed movie Sri Balaji Photo Studio, which was released earlier this year. According to The Econonmic Times, Ram's body was transported to a private hospital in Nelamangala and will later be moved to his hometown of NR Pura for the final funeral rites.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.