Actor Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

Reg E. Cathey, the prolific character actor, has died at the age of 59.

The Wire creator David Simon tweeted the sad news on Friday. Simon did not include a cause of death for the actor, who played Norman Wilson in 23 episodes of Simon’s HBO series.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

TMZ later reported that Cathey had lung cancer. He died with his friends and family by his side.

Michael McKean also paid his respects.

Reg Cathey was my friend and my wife’s friend and a great actor. I am very very sad. RIP, Reg. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 9, 2018

Cathey was prolific in his four-decade career, with over 80 credits to his name. His most recent film was Tyrel, which played at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival last month.

Cathey also played Chief Giles on Cinemax’s Outcast and Freddy on Netflix’s House of Cards. His other recent movie roles include Dr. Storm in the 2015 Fantastic Four movie, St. Vincent and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Cathey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on Aug. 18, 1958 and studied at the University of Michigan and Yale School of Drama. His film and television career began in 1984, when he appeared in the TV movie A Doctor’s Story.

Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Guest Actor for House of Cards. He was also nominated for the role in 2014 and 2016.

The actor was recently scheduled to appear in the Signature Theatre’s production of Stephen Adly Guigis’ Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train in New York in October. However, he left the production due to “personal conflicts,” Playbill reported.

“When I was younger I was very ambitious, but not so much any more,” Cathey told The Guardian in 2016. “It’s funny how getting older – or being overlooked and underrated for more than two decades – can make you change your ambitions. Now, I just want to have a good time, I want to work on things that are challenging, and I don’t want to make a big deal. I’m not nearly as crazed about it as I used to be.”

Photo credit: Twitter/ David Simon