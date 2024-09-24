Actor Collapses and Dies Suddenly: Remembering Sello Motloung

Veteran South African actor Sello Motloung, known for his roles in titles like Ring of Lies and Invictus, has died. Motloung passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15 after he collapsed at home, the actor's agency, Eloife Clasen from Artist Connection, confirmed to The Citizen. Motloung was rushed to the hospital by his wife and passed away later that same day. He was reported to be in his early 50s. His cause of death is not clear at this time.

"We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday 15 September," his family said in a statement shared with Actor Spaces. "His family is in shock and we ask that you give them space at this time. For any enquiries please contact Artist Connection. Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends and we will miss him tremendously."

Born in Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa, Motloung's career spanned more than 20 years and reached theatre, TV, and movies. On the stage, he starred in productions of Clues on the Sand, Cadre, This is For Keeps, and Third Coming, among others. On the silver the screen, he is known for roles in films like How to Steal 2 Million, Happiness is a Four Letter Word, and Invictus. In 2017, he portrayed Nelson Mandela in An Act of Defiance. Motloung was also a staple of South African TV, appearing in series like Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, The Wife, Nna Sajene Kokobela, The Republic, The Estate, and Tarzan: The Epic Adventures. His most recent credit, according to his IMDb profile was as Bra Tyd in uBab' Stivovo.

Throughout his illustrious career, Motloung received several recognitions. In 1998, he was nominated in the Best Supporting category in the M-Net All African Film Awards for Chikin Biznis. He also received nominations for the Vita Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Good Woman of Sharkville.

News of his passing, which follows the deaths of fellow South African actors Connie Chiume (Black Panther) and Papa G (Isidingo), was met with a wave of tributes from his peers. Reflecting on the losses, actor Katlego Danke called it "a very difficult year," adding, "A year filled with pain and loss. I suppose we also have to remind ourselves of the gift and true celebration of life. Sello...my brother, my friend... I will miss you. I can't believe I'm saying these words, but RIP." In announcing his death, Actor Spaces remembered Motloung as "a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication." They said his "presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

Motloung is survived by his wife and four children. His funeral was scheduled to take place on Sept. 21, with Motloung laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery, according to the Daily Sun.