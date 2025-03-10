Actor Charged in Cult Murder Case: Lee Wei Among 13 Accused After Woman Dies at Buddhist Retreat

Former Taiwanese actor Lee Wei is among more than a dozen people charged in connection to the death of a woman at a Buddhist retreat.

The actor, known for his roles in titles like Kiss Of The Toast (2001) and My Lucky Star (2007), and his wife were named as suspects in the case on Feb. 24, per Mothership, but were formally indicted by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on March 7. A total of 13 people were indicted with crimes including causing bodily injuries leading to death, complicity in causing bodily injuries leading to death, and coercion, ICRT.com reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Taipei Monastery Murder case began in late July 2024 when a 52-year-old woman, who has only been identified by her surname Tsai in reports, was found dead at the Buddhist group’s meeting place in the city’s Da’an District. An autopsy determined that Tsai died of rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening condition in which muscles break down, Focus Taiwan reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition is life-threatening and can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest.

A subsequent investigation determined that the group’s spiritual leader, the Buddhism writer Wang Yun, became angry with Tsai, who served as the group’s accountant, over losses she incurred while managing the group’s finances. After Tsai allegedly refused Wang’s suggested penance of shaving her head and becoming a nun, the group in May allegedly forcibly shaved her head. Tsai was also reportedly ordered to prostrate herself 400 to 500 times and was eventually ordered to move into the group’s meeting place.

In late July, according to prosecutors, Tsai was forced to kneel in front of a Buddha statue as a form of repentance. She collapsed from exhaustion. She also reportedly suffered a physical assault.

Surveillance video showed three members of the group placing Tsai’s body in a trolley, which was then pushed from a restaurant to the property where Tsai was later discovered. Members of the group also allegedly disposed of Tsai’s personal belongings, deleted their message histories, and changed phones in an effort to conceal their involvement.

The investigation determined that after Tsai’s death, Lee, acting on Wang’s orders, held online meetings with other members of the group to coordinate what they would tell investigators. The group is also alleged to have made between 200 to 300 calls to area lawyers seeking legal consultation.

In January, 11 suspects were arrested in connection to the case. Lee and his wife were named as suspects on Feb. 24. He was released from jail on NT$300,000 (US$9,165) bail later that same day, while his wife was released on NT$150,000 bail.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on March 7 formally indicted 13 people in connection to the crime, including Lee and Wang. They face charges including causing bodily injuries leading to death, complicity in causing bodily injuries leading to death, and coercion. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to reduce or waive Lee’s sentence under the Witness Protection Act after the actor cooperated with the investigation and provided testimony against the other suspects.