Abby Lee Miller Spotted in Wheelchair Amid Cancer Treatment

Abby Lee Miller was photographed outside the hospital where she is undergoing cancer treatment almost a week after she asked fans to pray for her as she battled a 103-degree fever.

The Dance Moms star has been staying strong as she battles non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was diagnosed in April after she went through spinal surgery.

Miller has kept fans up to date on how she’s been feeling on Instagram, writing about her latest setback on Aug. 17.

“Pray my white blood cell count goes up and my 103 fever goes down! Yikes! #spinesurgery,” Miller said, captioning a photo of herself from the hospital that showed her using a resistance band and exercise ball as her body recovers from the treatment.

She shared another image on Wednesday, as she was seen standing up from her wheelchair with the help of some specialists.

It seems as she might be feeling better, as PEOPLE released a photo of the businesswoman out for some runtime while on her wheelchair outside of the hospital.

Two weeks ago, Miller shared other videos of herself in the hospital after her final lumbar injection and sixth spinal procedure.

“This is my final, I hope to God, my final lumbar injection,” Miller told followers in one video. “This is the table they’re gonna flip me on my stomach, and then my arms are underneath me, and I can’t move, and then they twist it on a diagonal so that your spinal fluid goes down into your spinal cord. Okay, gotta go. Wish me luck.”

As she continues to fight her disease, there have also been some bright moments. Miller shared a video of musician and close friend Mackenzie Sol singing Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” to her. She also recently shared she learned to walk again.

Miller will be back on her feet soon, however, as Lifetime has begun auditions for an eighth season of Dance Moms, with final callbacks in front of Miller scheduled for Sept. 8-9.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation! She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms,” the DanceMomsCasting.com site, which was launched recently, reads. “Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”