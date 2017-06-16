Abby Lee Miller Seems Strangely Joyous Weeks Before Jail Time, Signs Autograph

Abby Lee Miller, former star of Dance Moms, is heading to prison in just a couple of weeks. By the way she’s acting though, you could never tell.

In a recent video, TMZ caught up with Miller as she was coming out of Catch, an expensive restaurant. She seemed as happy as ever.

In May, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, following a trial that saw her plead guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and money laundering. She was indicted on 20 counts of fraud almost 18 months prior.

The reporter asked Miller what she was going to do in the 14 days until her prison sentence began, and what she wanted to eat before she headed inside.

“I’m gonna get a pedicure.” She continued on to reveal her guilty pleasure meal that she’s excited about, “If I say Red Lobster, coming out of Catch, would that be bad? I think the biscuits, the cheddar biscuits.”

After joking back and forth with the reporter, a fan came by to try and get an autograph with Miller. As she signed it, she explained that she wasn’t happy with the decisions that she made.

“It’s so freaking crazy to me. I feel really bad, and I’m really sorry for my mistakes and everything.”

There’s no official word yet from Lifetime if Dance Moms will be back for another season without its main star.

