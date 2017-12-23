‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Makes Decision About Naming Daughter

After announcing they were expecting their first child this past September, actor Aaron Paul says he and his wife Lauren have narrowed down their list of names for their daughter.

“We have a few, a few names,” the Breaking Bad star told PEOPLE.

The Emmy-winning actor said they both have to like a name for it to make the final list though.

“If one of us didn’t like one of the names it never made it into the pile,” he told the publication. “We have a handful of names and we’re going to name her once we meet her.”

The 38-year-old Paul said he and Lauren are getting prepared for their baby’s birth before she comes.

“We just hang out in our nursery a lot,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s our favorite room of the house, and yeah, everything’s ready. We put in our car seat today, which was very exciting.

Paul and his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, announced that they are expecting their first child together in September. Paul posted a photo of Lauren cradling her baby bump.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” he wrote on Instagram. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

In November, Lauren revealed the baby’s gender on Instagram.

“Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride [Colorado]. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy,” Lauren wrote. “Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!”

Paul won three Emmys for his role as Jesse Pinkman. He now stars as Eddie Lane on Hulu’s The Path.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Aaron Paul