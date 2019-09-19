Aaron Carter Surrenders Rifles to Sheriff’s Department Amid Feud With Brother Nick, Mental Health Concerns

Aaron Carter has voluntarily chosen to surrender two of his rifles to police after his brother, Nick Carter, filed a restraining order against him out of fear that he posed a threat to his wife, Lauren Kitt, their son, and their unborn child. Carter made the revelation in a Wednesday, Sept. 18 tweet, stating that he had made the decision to surrender his weapons in a show of “good faith.”

“So today I decided to voluntarily allow the sheriffs department to hold on to two of my rifles,” Carter wrote in the since-deleted tweet, Us Weekly reports. “I’m doing this to show my good faith and cooperation with law enforcement. [Department of Justice] [Gun Safety] [Gun Control].”

Carter’s decision to voluntarily relinquish his rifles comes just days after his brother and sister filed a restraining order against him, expressing their fears that he posed a threat to them and their families given his erratic behavior and ownership of several guns.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote on Twitter alongside the hashtags “[mental health],” “[Gun Control Now],” and “[Gun Control].”

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he continued. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Although details of what led to the filing initially remained unclear, it was later reported by TMZ that documents for Nick’s filing revealed that his brother had expressed homicidal thoughts towards his family in an Aug. 7 FaceTime call with Angel.

“I want to tell you something that I never told you before — I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar 2 years ago,” Carter allegedly said during the call, confessing that I have thoughts of killing babies.”

When asked by his sister if he has thoughts of killing anyone in particular, Carter reportedly told his sister “I think about killing Lauren Kitt.”

In Nick’s restraining order filing, which was prompted by the call, he expressed fear that Carter would listen to the “voices in his head and cause harm to my family.” He also noted that his brother owns at least six firearms that he keeps “readily available.”

Currently, the restraining order, which dictates that Carter must remain at least 100 feet away from his brother, Kitt, their son, and Kitt’s parents, is only temporary. A future court date will determine if a permanent restraining order will be put in place.