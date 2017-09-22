Aaron Carter Reportedly on His Way to Rehab

A day after police rushed to his home to do a welfare check, Aaron Carter is headed to rehab, TMZ reports.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible,” Carter’s rep told TMZ, adding that Carter is grateful for support from his fans.

Thursday’s welfare check was a result of a call claiming that he was under the influence of something, and in fear that the 29-year-old singer was possibly contemplating suicide.

TMZ reports that Carter’s decision to go to rehab “changes every hour,” and that he went back and forth with the decision until finally deciding to get help.

Earlier this month, Carter made an appearance on The Doctors to receive STD testing and seek the medical expertise of the on-air team.

Due to his issues gaining weight, Carter’s biggest worries was that he may have contracted HIV.

“I got so skinny, and I’m still so skinny,” Carter said. “That was the biggest one for me.”

Fortunately, his tests came back negative. However, he was told that his system was vulnerable and weak at this time.

After the episode taped, Carter reportedly became defiant and fled the studio upon first mention of going to rehab.

