Watch: Aaron Carter Takes a Public Drug Test, Is Told He Could ‘Accidentally Die’

Aaron Carter is set to appear on Thursday’s episode of The Doctors, and things got emotional for the 29-year-old when he took a drug test and opened up about the criticism he’s faced for his gaunt appearance.

“I’m concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDS or I look like I have cancer or I look like I’m dying,” Carter said. Between medical problems and emotional struggles, the singer’s weight was revealed to have dropped to 115 pounds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t realize I was 115 pounds. That is terrible,” he said. “I wasn’t looking at myself in the mirror because I didn’t like the way I looked.”

Carter also took a drug test on the show, testing negative for cocaine and meth but positive for a combination of drugs Doctor Travis Stork made sure to caution the singer about.

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister perished from a drug overdose,” Stork explained. “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications—- and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective — can be very, very scary.”

Carter’s sister, Leslie, died in 2012 from a combination of prescription medication.

“I don’t want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It’s not ok. I don’t take it every day,” Carter said, sharing that he takes the medications for stress and anxiety and that he isn’t doing any illegal drugs.

“To be honest with you, it’s not going to be easy,” he continued. “I know that it’s a hard road.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Doctors