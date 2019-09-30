Aaron Carter Reveals New Motocross Photo Featuring His Massive Face Tattoo, and Fans Are Worried

Fan concern for Aaron Carter is continuing to grow. After the “Sooner Or Later” singer debuted a brand new addition to his tattoo collection, a massive face tattoo, he again took to Instagram to show the new ink off. On Sunday, Carter, 31, shared carefree photos of himself seemingly enjoying his time while moto-crossing.

“TRYNA CATCH ME RIDIN DIRTY??? sTiLL oN tHe RuN, Carter captioned the gallery of images. “Today was so much fun.”

While the final two images in the gallery show Carter taking safety precautions by riding with his helmet on, the first image of him sitting on his bike pre-ride showed off the new tattoo.

The images drew plenty of comments, with some calling Carter “a washed-up man child” and a “clout chaser” while others accused him of being on drugs or “self-destructing.” Still, an overwhelming majority of fans showed their support for the singer.

“Dope ride!! Good to see you having fun leaving all the haters in the dust!!” one person wrote.

“Great to see you happy,” wrote another.

Many more couldn’t help but comment on Carter’s new tattoo, which has drawn mixed reactions and sparked concern.

“Why did you do that to your face?” one person asked.

“I’m still not digging the face tattoo and probably won’t,” wrote another. “But all that matters in life is having fun and doing what you enjoy doing.”

“wtf is with that face tattoo ????” commented a third.

The 31-year-old singer debuted the new ink on Sept. 28 and has shown it off on social media several times since. Although the singer has claimed that he is living his “best life” and appears to be happy and doing well, concern for him and his mental health has swirled in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, both his brother, Nick Carter, and his twin sister, Angel Carter, filed for restraining orders against Carter after they alleged he posed a threat to themselves and their families. In court documents, both cited an August FaceTime call with Angel in which Carter allegedly he had thoughts of “killing babies” and thoughts of “killing Lauren Kitt,” his brother’s wife.

In her own filing, Angel also accused her brother admitted to torturing a turtle by lighting it on fire when he was just a child and told her that he has “people that would come and harm you.”

Carter has denied the allegations and has said that he believes the restraining orders to be “malicious” in intent. He has since surrendered or sold all of his guns and has also reportedly been seeking professional help.