Aaron Carter, Who Feared He Wouldn’t Live to 30, Celebrates Milestone

Aaron Carter did not think he would live to be 30 years old, the singer said in a new interview. He reached the milestone last week after a tumultuous 2017.

“I thought I would die by 30,” Carter told Us Weekly this week. “Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die.’ “

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter went into a downward spiral this past summer, following the death of his father, Bob Carter, in May. In July, he was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession, and authorities filed new charges related to the arrest last month. In August, he broke up with girlfriend Madison Parker. Then in September, Carter caused a scare when police rushed to his home after a strange phone call.

The singer, who is the younger brother of Nick Carter, also went to rehab for drug abuse. He was released after two months in November.

“Life, it was pretty tough,” Carter told Us Weekly this week. “I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.”

Carter said he’s recharged after the rehab stint. “My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes,” he said. He even released a new song, “(Don’t) Say Goodbye,” which will be included on his new album, LøVë.

“It’s time to act like a frickin’ adult,” Carter told Us Weekly. “I have new aspirations. All of those require my attention for music, and I’m telling you, I love in the studio. It’s the safest place for my and very therapeutic.”

Carter said writing music has been an escape and his therapist asked him to write letters about his relationship with Parker. He turned one letter into a song, which will be included on the new album.

The singer also said he has post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I had a different-style upbringing,” Carter explained. “I wasn’t able to go to school, have normal friends. I wasn’t allowed to have friends over. They had to sign waivers that said if they killed themselves, we weren’t responsible. I was always working and flying to different countries. One minute my dancer’s my tutor and the next minute my grandma is my tutor. I was lonely even though I was performing for millions of people.”