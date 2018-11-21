Aaron Carter Fans in Uproar After Singer Postpones Concerts

Some Aaron Carter fans are in an uproar right now, after the singer postponed a number of concerts in the United Kingdom.

On Nov. 19, Carter posted a screenshot of an email from Gigs and Tours.com, reading, “Due to circumstances outside of Aaron’s control he has had to postpone his UK tour. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Whilst he can’t commit to rescheduled dates at the present, Aaron hope to see his UK fans soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the announcement, a number of fans took to airing their grievances over the tour cancellation directly at the singer.

yer i had that exact email today im so disappointed thats was meant to be my xmas gift from mum i havent got any presents this year now. im ganna have to watch pictures of everyone else going and enjoying themselfs wile i have nothing now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b7bVfDU78Y — michelle (@mischomischo) November 20, 2018

“Upon reading this, last I checked you are able to commit to your concert dates, rescheduled or not, [the f—]? And I know they said it was outside of your control, but to add that you had to reschedule them doesn’t make any sense, when it wasn’t you cancelling or rescheduling,” one person tweeted to Carter.

“Probably due to losing too many fans after calling them names on social media or poor ticket sales,” another person commented. “You bring it all on yourself hun.”

I’m sorry I just really don’t get it. The dates before and after the U.K. ones are still going ahead and the only “statement” we get from @aaroncarter regarding the cancelled dates is a screenshot of the email that literally EVERYBODY had already received anyway?! — ✨Pinkie ✨ RttRAH (@pinkie_pan_) November 20, 2018

Carter has not let the grievances go without response, however, and the singer has been replying to many of the complaints directly.

“I didn’t cancel ANYTHING the promoters postponed the shows NOT ME. my fans need to have more respect for me in the UK 🇬🇧 I’m a human being & I’ve spent my whole life trying to make all you guys happy. It’s completely unfair,” he said in response to a since-deleted tweet from a presumed upset fan.

A child? I’m a grown ass man. Who has never given up. I’ve raised myself. Have some respect. Oh FYI I could give a FUCK about a follow… I want REAL FANS not attention seekers. //t.co/126Qk98P08 — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

Subsequently, Carter also shared that he is happy with his life, and that he and his girlfriend are planning to get engaged and start a family.

He has not commented on when or if the UK tour date swill be rescheduled.

Photo credit: Getty