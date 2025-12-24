A TV/Radio Great Who Was Knighted in 2020 Has Passed Away: Sir Humphrey Burton Was 94

Legendary broadcaster Sir Humphrey Burton has died.

The director and author passed away at home on Wednesday following a brief illness, according to Classic FM. He was 94.

“He was deeply loved by his children and grandchildren, and his commitment to spreading the joy of classical music was so inspiring,” his family said. “An award‑winning writer, producer and film‑maker and a huge influence on several generations of arts programme makers, he was also a former presenter at Classic FM. He will be missed beyond words. We take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.”

Burton was born on March 25, 1931 in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. After studying music and history at Fitzwilliam House, Cambridge, he conducted small choirs, did continuo playing, and joined the National Youth Orchestra as a percussionist. He spent a year in France on a French Government scholarship, researching musical life in the 18th century. Burton then joined BBC Radio as a trainee studio manager in 1955, later transferring to BBC Television to join the production team of the new arts programme Monitor. He directed many studio projects and film documentaries and was promoted to editor in 1962.

He helped spearhead the BBC’s launch of BBC2 in 1964 and was appointed the BBC’s first Head of Music and Arts the following year, and was in the position until 1967. After leaving the BBC, Burton joined broadcaster David Frost in his 1967 bid for an ITV franchise intended to expand cultural programming. Burton acted as head of drama, arts, and music for London Weekend Televisionfrom 1967 to 1969.

He ultimately returned to the BBC in 1975 and resumed the role of head of music and arts, also launching the new programme Arena, and was the principal presenter of the docuseries Omnibus from 1976 to 1978 and 1984 to 1985. In the mid-70s, Burton created BBC Young Musician of the Year with Walter Todds and Roy Tipping. The competition, now known as BBC Young Musician, was fronted by Burton until 1992.

In addition to directing over 170 documentaries and filmed concerts, Burton was also a guest director of the Hollywood Bowl in 1983 and director of Tanglewood’s 70th Bernstein Birthday Bash in 1988. From 1988 to 1991, he served as Artistic Adviser to the Barbican. Burton was knighted in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to classical music and the arts.

“We are incredibly sad to hear that Sir Humphrey Burton has passed away at the age of 94,” wrote BBC Radio 3 on Facebook. “He was a much loved classical music broadcaster and had a huge influence on generations of arts programme makers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”