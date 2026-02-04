A New EGOT Winner Has Been Crowned After This Year’s Grammys

Stephen Spielberg is now part of the coveted EGOT club. The filmmaker now has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award under his belt.

The E.T. director achieved the feat following the 2026 68th Grammy Awards. He won an award for producing the Music by John Williams film.

His award category was not during the main telecast, and was handed out ahead of the main show. Spielberg already has four Emmys, a Tony, and three Oscars. This year marked his first Grammy nomination and win.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company,” he said in a statement as shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

Only 21 are EGOT winners. Notable winners include Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis.

Hudson reacted to the filmmaker joining the club. While on the red carpet, she told PEOPLE magazine, “I love that Steven Spielberg, he got it today, which is amazing,” Hudson said. She earned her EGOT status in 2022. “The company that we’re in with all the EGOTs is insane because he won today, so I’m celebrating that as well.”

When asked what advice she would offer as someone “welcoming him into the club,” Hudson said there weren’t many words. “How in the world can I welcome Steven Spielberg?” Hudson asked. “He is the EGOT, and I’m like, wow, that cannot be overlooked. That is a major celebration.”