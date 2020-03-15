‘7th Heaven’ Fans Mourn Lorenzo Brino’s Death

Actor Lorenzo Brino passed away this week, and 7th Heaven fans are reeling. Brino was in a car crash earlier this week when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and hit a pole, according to TMZ. For those that grew up watching him on TV, the loss is hard to fathom.

Brino was a 21-year-old actor, best-known for his role on 7th Heaven from 1999 to 2007. He played both of the twins, Sam and David Camden alternately, along with his real-life brother Nikolas Brino. Lorenzo and Nikolas were two members of a set of quadruplets in real life, and originally all four siblings took turns playing the roles on TV. As they aged and their appearances changed, however, the roles were narrowed to these two.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Lorenzo Brino had been killed in a car accident earlier this week. His identity was not confirmed until this weekend, but when it was his family and former co-stars from 7th Heaven posted heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten,’” wrote his sister, Mimi Brino on Instagram. “Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years.”

Fans are mourning as well. Here is a look at how 7th Heaven fans are dealing with the death of the beloved child star.

Collage

Many fans shared slideshows, collages and highlights of Brino as they remembered him — playing a mischievous twin on 7th Heaven. Some even extended these posts to include pictures of Brino later in life, after he left the public eye.

‘One of Their Own’

The 7th Heaven Cast lost one of their own! RIP Lorenzo Brino! So young only 21 – passed away from a car accident! #7thHeaven #RIP — Jessica (@jmo011285) March 15, 2020

Others focused their attention on the rest of the 7th Heaven cast, imagining the grief they must feel to lose someone whom they watched grow up on set. As close as fans felt with Brino, they imagined that the cast must feel even closer.

‘Rest in Peace’

Rest In Peace Lorenzo Brino — Nicki Simming (@nickisimming) March 15, 2020

Lots of posts were simple, solemn well-wishes for Brino after his sudden and shocking death. Fans posted prayers, affirmations or simple statements like “rest in peace” for the young actor.

Too Young

Just learned that one of the twins that played David and Sam on 7th Heaven passed away from a car accident so sad and only 21 rest in peace Lorenzo Brino 👼 — Rory Kearney (@littrellfan13) March 12, 2020

Fans also remarked on Brino’s age, saying that he was far too young to pass away so senselessly at 21 years old. They felt that the actor still had a lot of untapped potential, now lost to the world.

‘Shocking’

Fans could not get over how shocking it was to lose Brino so suddenly. After years of watching him grow up on screen, they now caught a glimpse of him on their screens for the first time in years, only to read his obituary alongside it.

The Brino Family

Knowing that Brino was one of four quadruplets and that his family was extremely close, many die-hard fans tried to focus their well-wishes on the rest of the Brino family, assuring them that the fandom was there if they needed support.

Thanks

All of those well-wishes did not go unnoticed, as Mimi Brino spent time this week communicating with fans online and thanking them for their kind words.

“Thank you for this,” she commented on one post. “My family and I have been getting so much love and support in this difficult time. Even as strangers it is so meaningful to know that he was a part of so many lives, even in the smallest way.”