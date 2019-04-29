50 Cent Halts LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett Bashing After Receiving His Money

The feud between 50 Cent, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett has seemingly ended for now, with 50 Cent sharing the conclusion of the confusing saga on Monday.

He posted a screenshot of a text message with Emmett on Twitter that saw Emmett ask for 50 Cent to take down the posts disparaging him, to which 50 Cent responded that he would do so when he received his money. The last message in the conversation sees the rapper confirm that Emmett paid up and 50 Cent would be “Back to my regular scheduled program.”

“I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” the caption read. “positive vibes now guys. LOL #[Le Chemin Du Roi] [Branson Cognac] [Bellator].”

I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. 😏positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator pic.twitter.com/ieFjoLrVUc — 50cent (@50cent) April 29, 2019

The public feud began on Friday when 50 Cent posted a clip of Kent from Vanderpump Rules in which she explained how she had met Emmett along with a caption that led Kent to clap back in the comments. The rapper then began posting text messages between himself and Emmett indicating that Emmett owed him money and that he had until Monday, April 29 to pay him back and threatened physical violence should he fail to do so.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts of text threads, 50 Cent alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million, which he had given to his former Power co-star as a loan. The texts show Emmett asking 50 Cent to stop airing the issue publicly, with one message mistakenly referring to the rapper as “Fofty” and causing the Internet to lose it.

“I’m sorry fofty,” that reported message read. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

“F— you Randall,” 50 Cent wrote on Saturday. “I want all my money Monday, f— that. If he ain’t got it, he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend s— is overrated.”

Amidst the money situation, 50 Cent continuously trolled Emmett, making fun of Emmett’s chest pains, sharing that he declined to be a groomsman in Emmett’s wedding and posting a screenshot of Emmett’s Wikipedia page. He also posted memes and began selling a t-shirt referencing the situation.

Kent has not yet weighed in on the feud’s conclusion.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Sagliocco