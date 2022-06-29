'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Talks 'Give Them Lala Beauty' Empire and Her Reality TV Future (Exclusive)

Lala Kent has made a name for herself thanks to starring on Vanderpump Rules for six seasons. Now, she's taking on the beauty industry with her own line, Give Them Lala Beauty. During a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, Kent opened up about her beauty empire and even revealed how growing her business will play into her reality TV future.

Kent first released Give Them Lala Beauty in 2017. Since then, she has not only expanded her beauty line, but she has also grown her business empire with Give Them Lala Skin and Give Them Lala Baby. As she explained, she sought out to create her own beauty line partly out of necessity. Kent said that Give Them Lala Beauty was formed after getting a little advice from Lisa Vanderpump herself, and realizing that she needed to revamp her own beauty routine.

"When I was on Vanderpump Rules, my look was very... it wasn't great. I was like a one-trick pony. Lisa Vanderpump is the one that pointed out to me after the season started airing that I needed to elevate my look," Kent recalled. She stressed that she was "not offended by this," particularly after experiencing negative messages from those online. The reality star ran with Vanderpump's advice, adding that it helped spark her plans for her post-Vanderpump Rules future.

"I remember my manager had called me and said, 'What are we planning on doing after this show comes to an end?' Because all good things must come to an end," Kent recalled. "I don't think she expected us to hit 10 seasons, by any means, but she said, 'What are you interested in that could fall back on?' And I said, 'I'm really into beauty.' And that's how Give Them Lala Beauty came to be." For Kent, it was of the utmost importance that any products that she releases would be ones that she would actually use in her own routine, saying, "My main thing when creating these lip glosses was, one: would I wear this? If I'm just going to wear it to promote it, we're doing something wrong."

While Give Them Lala Beauty started as a line of lip glosses, it has since incorporated bronzers, eyeshadow palettes, and, an array of highlighter products. Some of those products even have ties back to Kent's Vanderpump Rules fame, including the Bambi Eyed B*tch Eyeshadow Palette that she collaborated with Raquel Leviss on. Would Kent be interested in collaborating with any of her other co-stars for her beauty brand? She does have some ideas.

"Katie Maloney has such cool makeup tricks that I would love to do something with her because she knows what all the cool kids are doing," Kent said. "She's up on TikTok, she knows what's going on, so I think she would be the next person to bring in. It has to ring true to Give Them Lala, and for me, I keep my circle very tight, so I want to bring people in who I have real, authentic relationships with, and have any collaboration really embody that friendship and bond." On the topic of Vanderpump Rules, Kent also addressed her future with the show and reality TV in general. Even though she has quite a lot on her plate with Give Them Lala, she doesn't want to retire from the TV scene anytime soon.

"My soul thrives doing reality TV. I don't know what it is about it, but I really enjoy it, and every time we wrap a season I'm spent and I'm like, 'I'm never coming back to this, I'm done,'" she said. "And then I get the itch after I watch Real Housewives on my days off, and I'm like, 'Put a camera on me immediately.' I think I just want to have it all, I don't want to put myself in a box. I have so many different passions, and even though I sit here and I certainly don't want to become someone who has so many passions that I'm all over the place, I also don't want to say that won't ever fit in. There's a way for us to fit it all in, we're strong women and it's 2022. We can do it all."