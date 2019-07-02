50 Cent Goes After Wendy Williams’ Pride Photo, and Fans Are Not Having It

Rapper 50 Cent is being accused on “body-shaming” after he slammed Wendy William’s Pride day photos. The daytime talk show host had taken to the streets of New York for NYC Pride over the weekend, and had shared moments from the day on Instagram, writing that she was “blown away by the energy and the love in this city right now!”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson and who frequently takes aim at Williams, took a screenshot of one of the photos shared and reposted it to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, criticizing Williams’ appearance.

“This b– skipped leg day for 20 years,” he captioned the photo of Williams wearing a rainbow jumpsuit.

The comment immediately drew criticism from fans of The Wendy Williams Show host, with many slamming 50 Cent for criticizing her looks.

“This is body shaming and is actually so gross. Cheap by name, cheap by reputation,” one person wrote, prompting the rapper to respond.

“Get the f– off my page,” he replied.

Still, fans continued to flood the comments section in support of Williams, who is currently in the midst of a messy divorce with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

“Wendy is unbothered. Let’s her live. It’s not funny anymore,” one fan wrote.

“This is so low. Shame on you,” added another.

“Why did he just come at her for no reason?” commented a third.

Although Williams, known for her Hot Topics segment on her namesake talk show, has not yet addressed the comments, this is not the first time that she has found herself entangled in some beef with the rapper.

In April of this year, 50 Cent mocked Williams following her April 11 divorce filings.

“What the f— kinda Crack make you look like this,” he wrote alongside a candid photo of Williams speaking on the phone. He included a raised-eyebrow emoji and a blushing emoji, along with the hashtags of a few liquor brands.

The comment rang as an extremely low and inconsiderate blow among many, as Williams had only just recently revealed that she was staying at a sober living facility. The talk show host has had a long history with substance abuse and has been open about her struggles.

The duo’s ongoing feud was first sparked last year after Williams continued to make the rapper a topic of her Hot Topics segment.