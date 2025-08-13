’24’ and ‘Homeland’ Legend Dead at 77: Daughter Confirms Death of Michael Klick

Two-time Emmy winner Michael Klick has died. He was 77.

His death was announced by his daughter Caitlin Hoey-Klick in a Facebook post.

“My dad, Michael Klick, passed peacefully in his sleep,” she wrote. “So many people knew him as Klick, or Mike or Michael, but my favorite title of his was Caitlin’s dad. He was my world. My mom and I are in utter shock.”

Klick is responsible for many of the most popular TV shows of the 2000s, like 24 and Homeland.

He began his career as an assistant director on ABC after-school specials, then became a producer on the 1996 series The Pretender, before becoming an assistant director and eventual producer on The X-Files.

Afterwards, he produced and directed for many series over the last two decades, like NBC’s cult classic series Awake and the short-lived Taken TV adaptation, FOX’s Prison Break and 24, and Showtime’s Homeland, where he served as the series’ executive producer. Klick won an Emmy for his work on both 24 and Homeland.

His last works before his death were HBO’s 2023 mini-series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen, and the 2025 Netflix medical drama Pulse.

“He cared about everyone who he came across,” his daughter continued on Facebook. “He made long lasting relationships with his co-workers, who he cared deeply for, and anyone who crossed his path. His work in the film industry meant so much to him. He truly loved what he did.”