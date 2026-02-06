2-Time Oscar Nominee Died of Kidney Disease Late Last Year: Jeff Wexler Was 78

Jeff Wexler, the two-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer behind the films Almost Famous, The Last Samurai and Independence Day, has died. He was 78.

Wexler died Dec. 9 at his Santa Monica, Calif., home after a lengthy battle with chronic kidney disease, his children, Vanessa and David Wexler, confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sound engineer Jeff Wexler attends the 56th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Losing him is overwhelming, even though we knew his body had been fighting for a long time,” they said at the time, remembering their father as “kind in a way that felt effortless, generous in a way that asked for nothing back, and endlessly curious about the world.”

“What meant the most to him was his family,” they continued. “He was a source of unwavering support, encouragement, and love, always present for us regardless of his professional commitments.”

Wexler grew up in the film world as the son of two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Haskell Wexler, best known for his work on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Bound for Glory. While he originally planned on pursuing a career as a sociology teacher, taking a summer job on the set of the 1971 film Harold and Maude “showed him exactly where he belonged: right there on set, actively listening, creatively contributing, paying attention in the way only he could,” according to his children.

Throughout his five decades in the industry, Wexler also worked on films including 42, Vanilla Sky, As Good as It Gets, Jerry Maguire, Fight Club, A Perfect World, Ghost, Spaceballs, The Natural, An Officer and a Gentleman, and 9 to 5.

Wexler also was a leader in the sound community, founding the online forum jwsoundgroup.net and pioneering the introduction of digital production recording with DAT (Digital Audio Tape) and the first-ever file-based production recording with the original Zaxcom Deva I.

“He cared deeply about his craft and was always pushing it forward,” his kids wrote. “He helped usher in new recording technologies long before they became standard. He mentored younger sound people. He loved problem-solving. He loved being part of something bigger than himself. But the main thing we want people to know is that he was a great dad. Someone who showed up for us. A man of quiet integrity, whose deep and comprehensive exploration of the human condition was evident in all he did. He loved film for its ability to connect people.”

The statement concluded, “Our stepmom, Carol, passed away earlier this year, and even though losing them both so close together feels surreal, we are grateful they are at peace. We know our dad will be missed far beyond our family. The film community loved him, learned from him, and was inspired by him. We were fortunate to have him as a father, and despite his physical absence, he remains with us always.”