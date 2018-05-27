15 Celebrities Who Killed People

A surprising number of celebrities remain in the limelight today despite being connected with murder cases in the past.

From reality TV to Oscar-nominated movies, celebrities on all levels of the totem pole have faced criminal charges. Some have even been accused of murder, and some may even be guilty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Like any other demographic, celebrities are a diverse group — made up of all different kinds of personality types and dispositions. However, it is safe to say that many of the most boisterous and erratic people in our society are drawn to the world of performance, where they can command the attention of an audience of some kind. On occasion, those people take it too far.

Surprisingly, there are some celebrities you may have heard of but have no idea of their criminal connections. Some were accused of crimes long before they made a name for themselves, and others were able to sweep their allegations under the rug.

Here’s a look at celebrities who were accused of murder.

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was allegedly involved in the 1976 murder of Jerry Oliver. Chapman and a friend went to purchase marijuana from Oliver, and the friend went inside. While Chapman waited in the car, the friend went inside and shot Oliver. Chapman was still convicted of first degree murder, and he served 18 months of a five year sentence. He is now barred from returning to the United Kingdom.

Lillo Brancato Jr.

Lillo Brancato Jr., best known for his role in The Sopranos, was arrested in 2005 in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer. Ultimately, Brancato’s girlfriend’s father was convicted of the murder, while Brancato was arraigned for second-degree murder. He was found not guilty, but he was convicted on a charge of first degree attempted burglary. He was released from prison on Dec. 31, 2013 on parole.

Keith Moon

The Who drummer Keith Moon accidentally killed his friend and personal bodyguard, Neil Boland, on Jan. 4, 1970. Moon was reportedly trying to escape a mob of pub-goers who were harassing him. He didn’t see his friend in the road. The death haunted Moon until he himself died eight years later.

Laura Bush

Laura Bush was in a car crash while she was in high school. She drove through a stop sign and hit Michael Dutton Douglas, a close friend and classmate. He passed away.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick and his girlfriend, Jennifer Grey, were in a car crash while on vacation in Ireland in 1987. The two had just starred together in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Broderick accidentally drove on the wrong side of the street, leading to a head on crash with another car. Both people in the other car were killed.

Ted Kennedy

Ted Kennedy drove his car off of a bridge in 1969. The politician was on Chappaquiddick, an island close to Martha’s Vineyard. Kennedy swam to the shore, while his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned inside the vehicle. Kennedy panicked and fled the scene. He didn’t report the accident for a full nine hours.

Vince Neil

There’s a method to the madness

We never kiss and tell

Have a drink on the boys

We’ll entertain you in style #mötleycrüe pic.twitter.com/5WLAa4Fxsx — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) May 6, 2018

Vince Neil, the frontman for Motley Crue, crashed his car in 1984. Neil’s passenger, Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley died in accident, and two people in the other car suffered from brain damage. Neil’s blood alcohol level clocked in at .17 at the time, though he only spent 15 days in jail.

Phil Spector

It reminded me of Phil Spector showing up for his trial pic.twitter.com/H9uz163GSh — Hockey Dennis (@HockeyDennis69) May 24, 2018

The Beatles’ producer, Phil Spector, was charged with murder after Lana Clarkson was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home in 2003. He was found guilty in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Felicia Pearson

Before Felicia Pearson was on The Wire, she was convicted of second-degree murder at the age of 14. She served six and a half years of a total 16 year sentence.

Aaron Hernandez

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez made national headlines when he was charged with first degree murder. His personal friend, Odin Lloyd, was found dead about a mile from Hernandez’s house with gunshot wounds in 2013.

Charles S. Dutton

As a young man, Charles S. Dutton killed a man in the midst of a fight. He was convicted of manslaughter and went to prison for a few years, before breaking into Hollywood. After that, Dutton had prominent roles in Alien 3, Gothika and Legion, among other things.

John Landis

The “Black or White” short film is the second Michael Jackson short film directed by John Landis. Which is your favorite part of the film & what does the song mean to you? pic.twitter.com/V1ebl0DB4v — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) April 13, 2018

Director John Landis faced criminal charges after an accident on the set of his Twilight Zone film adaptation. Actor Vic Morrow as well as two young extras were killed, and Landi was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was later acquitted, though he paid $2 million to each of the families of the young extras.

Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He requested combat duty, and served in several tense situations. Stone reportedly took part in more than 25 helicopter combat assaults, killing numerous enemy soldiers. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for her service.

Johnny Lewis

Johnny Lewis, best known for his role on Sons of Anarchy, is believed to have killed his 81-year-old neighbor Catherine Davis in 2012. Witnesses say they saw Lewis breaking into Davis’s home. He later fell or jumped off of her roof and died from the fall. Lewis had a long history of drug abuse and mental health issues, though the autopsy showed no drugs in his system when he died.

O.J. Simpson

Of course, O.J. Simpson is perhaps the most famous case of a celebrity being charged with murder. The former NFL quarterback was charged in the 1994 murders of his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman. he was found not guilty in one of the most contentious cases in American history, though many people believe to this day that he was the murderer.